When choosing the right suggestion to approve, it’s sometimes hard to see how they differ among each other, especially if the difference is relatively small compared to the suggestion length.
Which is why Pontoon now lets you see the diff against the translation in the editing field. You can reveal it by clicking on the “Show diff” button.
Thanks to Tomer for the feature request, Victor for diff algorithm improvements and everybody who participated in the UX discussion.
