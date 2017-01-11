Until now, Pontoon allowed team managers to grant Translator permission on a locale level. That means permission to submit and approve translations could only be granted to users in batch – for all projects enabled for that locale.

From now on, permission can also be set for each project within a locale, allowing team managers to set default Translators for a locale, and then override them for a specific project.

Simply select a project you would like to define custom permissions for and then add additional Translators or remove ones with General Translator permission.

This feature is yet another community effort. Kudos to Jotes who implemented the entire backend piece, and Michal for contributing wireframes and filing bug 1223945!